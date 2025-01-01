Seth Rogen slams 'bad person' Jax Taylor

Seth Rogen has slammed Jax Taylor, describing him as a "bad person".

The actor and comedian revealed himself as a Vanderpump Rules fan before sharing he wants the reality TV star axed from the Bravo universe.

"I don't think Jax should come back at this point," Seth, 43, told People Magazine. "He's a pretty, maybe, just bad person. We can say that he's been that way for 20 years on television or however long it's been - he doesn't seem like he's going to change. He seems no better. Maybe he seems worse the older he gets, I think, in a lot of ways."

Jax, 46, a founding cast member of Vanderpump Rules and later its spin-off series The Valley, repeatedly displayed adult tantrums and violent behaviour that spiralled into domestic abuse.

"He was extremely aggressive," Jax's estranged wife Brittany Cartwright, 36, shared at a The Valley reunion episode that aired this week. "He threw the coffee table. It landed on my knee. It turned black immediately. He threw both barstools."

Seth didn't hold back in his assessment of Brittany's revelations.

"I did watch the first episode of the reunion already this morning, and I mean, he was so f**ked up," he declared. "What a f**king a**hole. Yeah, a very bad, bad, bad character."