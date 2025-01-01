Anthony Hopkins roasts Kim Kardashian's chin mask

Anthony Hopkins has roasted Kim Kardashian's double-chin mask.

The Oscar winner taunted the reality TV star over her latest Skims beauty offering, dressing up in one of her new flesh-coloured "Seamless Sculpt Face Wraps" to channel his Silence of the Lambs character Hannibal Lecter.

Wearing the chin-strapping bandage teamed with a Hawaiian shirt similar to the one serial killer Hannibal wore at the end of the 1991 thriller, Anthony, 87, adopted the same eerie voice and mannerisms he made famous in the movie.

"Hello Kim, I'm already feeling 10 years younger," he intoned into the camera for an Instagram video, before performing Hannibal's signature snake-like tongue-flick.

The wrapped-up look echoed his appearance in the movie - as a prisoner, Hannibal was made to wear a plastic face mask to prevent him from attacking guards.

The post's caption further drove home the point, alluding to the reason his character was nicknamed "Hannibal the cannibal".

"Thank you, Kim," it said. "Don't be afraid to come over for dinner."

Anthony's fans were quick to express their delight over the gag.

"THIS is why the internet was invented," one wrote. "Amazing Sir Anthony!"

Others pointed out the PR value of Anthony's joke.

"This is the best publicity you could get," one wrote, tagging Kim, 44. "You have to reply. This is so epic!"