Steven Knight to write James Bond film

Steven Knight will write the next James Bond movie.

Amazon MGM Studios have hired the Peaky Blinders creator to pen a script for the next installment of the franchise, following the news that Denis Villneuve will direct the movie, Deadline reports.

Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing via Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films respectively and Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer.

However, insiders told the outlet that there won't be any announcement soon as to who will replace Daniel Craig as the suave spy because the director's focus is currently on completing Dune: Part Three.

News of Denis' appointment was revealed in June, and the 57-year-old filmmaker pledged to "honour the tradition" of the Bond franchise.

He said in a statement: "Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory.

"I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honour. Amy, David and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust."

Producer Barbara Broccoli - who has given up creative control of the Bond franchise to Amazon MGM Studios - recently admitted she was "thrilled" by the news of Denis' appointment.

During an appearance on the Kermode on Film podcast, Barbara said: "He’s a fantastic filmmaker - I’m thrilled he’s going to be doing it."

The 65-year-old producer - who has been working on the musical adaptation of Sing Street - is happy to be focusing on other things in her career now.

Asked if she would be "removed" or "hands on" with the next Bond movie, the producer replied: "You know, I did it for 44 years and I loved every minute of it, but I’m getting up there now and there’s a lot of things I want to do … like this beautiful musical. I’m doing a lot of other things. I have other movies I want to make and other stage shows."

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney has recently been tipped to play a Bond girl in Denis' upcoming movie.

The 27-year-old actress has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years, starring in TV shows such as Euphoria and The Handmaid's Tale, and Denis thinks she's perfectly suited to the role of a Bond girl.

A source recently told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Sydney is the top name on the casting sheet for Bond.

"Denis believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernising the franchise."

Sydney and Denis have already spent time together, and the director has "admired her stratospheric rise" over recent years.

The insider continued: "They've hung out together a lot and he has admired her stratospheric rise.

"Plus Sydney has the quality of being athletic and able to perform physical scenes, as well as being feminine and following in the legacy of the Bond girls."