Taron Egerton avoided method acting 'nonsense'

Taron Egerton has insisted there no "Method nonsense" in his new movie She Rides Shotgun.

While some actors prefer to remain in character even when the cameras have stopped rolling, the 35-year-old star was happy to take a break from the dark themes explored in the gritty thriller.

In the film, Taron portrays Nate - a newly released ex-con who is forced to go on the run and protect his estranged 11-year-old daughter, played by Ana Sophia Heger, at all costs. The star explained he wanted to keep things "light" between takes for the sake of his young co-star.

"We were constantly walking a line between wanting to indulge her desire to always push things further and make the most emotional and dramatic choices whilst also trying to protect her and make sure it always stayed fun and always stayed light," the star shared, according to Variety. "There was no Method nonsense. When we called cut, I'm back to being Taron and she's back to be Ana."

She Rides Shotgun is directed by Nick Rowland with a script adapted from Jordan Harper's novel of the same name.

The Rocketman star explained how the character of Nate offered him the chance to explore a new depth to his acting, as he described shaving his head for the role as "very freeing".

"I thought it was a very different role for me, the chance to do something that felt a little bit grittier maybe than I'd done before," Taron shared. "I was so moved by that central relationship with his daughter. But movies like this are hard to make. They're hard to get out in the world now, but it's just the most creatively rewarding thing."

Taron also served as a producer on the film and admitted it was a labour of love to get the project finished.

"There was never enough time to make this film and there was never enough money," he explained. "We pulled it off in 25 days, which I think is a miracle. There were a lot of sacrifices to get it made."

She Rides Shotgun is released in cinemas today.