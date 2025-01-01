Jenna Ortega: 'Young people struggle to find a sense of self'

Jenna Ortega has opened up about the struggle young people face to find a "sense of self".

The Wednesday star discussed the impact of social media in a new interview with the BBC. Jenna explained being exposed to so many online "voices and opinions" has made it harder for youngsters to form their own thoughts and stand out.

"Much more than you would typically be, or that humans are kind of meant to be exposed to," the 22-year-old star shared. "So I think it's harder to find a sense of self. Young people are struggling to find, 'What makes my voice stand out? What is it about me in this world and this society today that gives me a sense of purpose or control or authority?' "

Wednesday is set to return to Netflix for a second series, with part one due to drop from 6th August.

Jenna, who plays the title character in the Addams Family spin-off show, also explained she believes the show has been a hit because it explores themes of "where we find our sense of community now."

"I wasn't around in the 70s, but I hear stories of people knocking on their neighbours' doors, and the bikes going all throughout the city, and just expecting to meet someone at a certain time on a certain location," the star reflected.

Rather than meeting up with friends and spending time together in person, Jenna has claimed young people now interact via social media and find their community online, which she added can be "very isolating".