John Stamos replaces Josh Gad in Jesus Christ Superstar at last minute

John Stamos has stepped in at the last minute to replace Josh Gad in the Hollywood Bowl production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

The Frozen actor was due to star alongside Cynthia Erivo, Adam Lambert, and Phillipa Soo in a three-night run of the famed rock opera at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles from Friday.

On Wednesday, Gad announced that he had to pull out of the show after testing positive for Covid-19, and less than a day later, Stamos confirmed he would be taking on the role of King Herod.

"Well... this weekend just got Biblical," he wrote alongside a photo of himself rehearsing with the cast on his Instagram page. "I'm stepping in as King Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar at the @HollywoodBowl, starring the brilliant @cynthiaerivo. King @Joshgad unexpectedly got hit with COVID (feel better soon, brother!) and while I didn't push him down the stairs, I am grateful for the chance to step into the gold lamé."

Stamos went on to note that he was feeling a "little insane" because he had no time to prepare for the spectacle.

"This is an honor. A dream. And also a little insane because... I just stepped off a plane from @thebeachboys tour in Spain and have less than 24 hours to pull this off. Wish me luck. And let's rock the Bowl," the 61-year-old, who occasionally serves as drummer for The Beach Boys, added.

The latest staging of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's musical runs from Friday to Sunday. The production features Erivo as Jesus Christ, Lambert as Judas, and Soo as Mary Magdalene.

In response to Stamos's post, Gad expressed his support for the Full House actor.

"Thank you for wearing the crown. In my absence, my friend. You're gonna kill it," he praised.