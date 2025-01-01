Martha Stewart offers advice to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex: 'Be authentic'

Martha Stewart has expressed her views on Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand.

In a recent interview for Yahoo! Lifestyle, the retailer and TV personality was asked for her honest take on the royal becoming a lifestyle influencer.

"Meghan, I don't really know very well, and I hope she knows what she's talking about," she told the publication. "Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important."

Earlier this year, Meghan launched food brand As Ever, which offers strawberry jam, herbal teas, crepe mix, and "flower sprinkles", among a variety of other products.

The former Suits actress, who married Prince Harry in 2018, also hosted the Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan.

However, Martha noted that she was impressed by Gwyneth Paltrow's pivot from actress to entrepreneur.

The star, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the 1998 film Shakespeare in Love, founded lifestyle company Goop in 2008.

"Gwyneth has been very successful; she created quite an interesting body of businesses. She's admired. She won an Oscar for heaven's sake as an actress! She's pretty powerful," the 83-year-old praised.

And Martha insisted that she welcomes competition in the world of lifestyle brands.

"I don't mind. Good luck," she smiled.