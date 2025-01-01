Jenna Ortega admits she feels 'misunderstood'

Jenna Ortega has admitted that she feels "misunderstood" by the general public.

The Wednesday star has opened up about people making "assumptions" about her as a result of her job.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter alongside Wednesday director Tim Burton, Jenna was asked if she thinks her public persona is accurate.

"Not at all," she replied. "I think that's part of my struggle with that side of this job, because you feel incredibly misunderstood."

"It's almost to a point where it feels like your name doesn't belong to you," the 22-year-old continued. "I almost don't even resonate with it anymore. I hate assumptions, and a big part of this job is that people are going to make assumptions about you."

Jenna then revealed that fans often assume that she is like her best-known character, Wednesday Addams.

"Yes, I have qualities similar to Wednesday, but I'm not ...," she told the outlet.

Tim then joined the conversation, saying that he misses the mystery that surrounded Hollywood stars in the past.

"You know what I miss? I miss the days of mystery," he stated. "I miss when you didn't know how much a movie cost and when you didn't know everything about actors."

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice director added, "So when people have a misunderstanding, it's like, why is it their business?"

Season two of Wednesday will be released in two parts, with the first four episodes premiering on Netflix on 6 August.