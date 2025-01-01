Ralph Ineson 'felt like a Formula One car' in The Fantastic Four: First Steps costume

Ralph Ineson "felt like a Formula One car" during the making of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The 55-year-old star plays villain Galactus in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster and explained the lengths that the crew had to go to keep him cool in his heavy costume.

Ralph told Collider: "For the actor, it's like working in a huge rubber suit in a sauna, but you're not allowed to sweat.

"So, I have a whole pit crew around me – I'm like a Formula One car – with people taking off bits of my costume in between takes to bring my body temperature down, and then bring it back on for the next take.

"People are shoving air conditioning units up the back of my armour to keep my body temperature down. So, it's a really strange sight. There are eight people buzzing around me like a Formula One pit crew."

Ralph explained that the "strangest" part about starring in the film is seeing his character recreated in toy form for merchandise.

The Harry Potter star said: "It's really crazy. The maddest one for this, for me, is the popcorn bucket of Galactus' head, which is about this big. It's enormous! That's kind of surreal.

"I saw a picture of a toy that's being released, which is kind of to scale to the normal toys, so the Galactus one is about two and a half feet tall. So, yeah, it's very strange to see yourself in toy form."

Ineson explained that there was some dialogue from Galactus that he was disappointed to see absent from the flick's final cut, but he respects director Matt Shakman's editorial decisions.

He said: "From my point of view, there's no kind of sections, but there were various versions, dialogue-wise, of certain speeches, and there were a couple of phrases that I particularly liked that I would have liked to have stayed in that were replaced by other ones.

"But that's not my job. I don't do those things. That's Matt and editors."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps also stars Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/ Invisible Woman and she has confessed to becoming a "nerd" about her alter ego.

She told Variety: "I’m such a Sue nerd.

"There was something so allegorical about her. She was called Invisible Girl. Then Psycho-Man comes and disrupts everything, and she has a meeting with her own dark side in Malice. She comes back, and she renames herself Invisible Woman. So she transforms from a girl to a woman.

"There’s something about meeting the hardest parts of yourself in Malice that felt extremely poignant to me. I’m really hopeful I might be allowed to be Malice at some point for her."

Vanessa previously described how she loves to take on "challenging" roles.

The Crown actress told TheTalks: "I really like pushing past my limits in that way — I love it.

"When I read something and go, 'Uh, I don’t know how I am going to do this,' then I know I should do it. I don’t think it feels as challenging when you read a script and go, 'I know exactly how I am going to do this.'"