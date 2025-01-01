Winona Ryder recalls inappropriate interaction with director

Winona Ryder has claimed that a director once vowed to "destroy (her) life" after she complained about his alleged inappropriate behaviour.

The Heathers star, who has been acting since the mid-1980s, has spoken openly about her experiences as a young actress in Hollywood.

And in a recent interview with ELLE UK, she recounted an incident involving a director whom she did not name.

The Beetlejuice actress explained that she had informed the film's producers of the director's alleged inappropriate behaviour towards her and asked them to address the issue with him, and the filmmaker confronted her about her claims on set the following day.

"The next day I had a big scene," she shared. "He came up to me, and he was like, 'OK, so, um, if we just try it like - you f**king c***, I'm gonna destroy your f**king life. OK? So let's just do it like that?' And I had to f**king act."

Ryder, 53, then recalled that she didn't tell anyone about the incident, not even her brother, who was working on the set at the time.

"And what's so crazy is my brother was working as a PA on the movie, and I didn't even tell him, and I didn't complain," she stated.

The actress didn't realise how bad the encounter was until she told the story to her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-stars Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton and Catherine O'Hara in 2023.

"I was almost telling it like it was this funny story," she said. "Then I'm looking at Jenna's face and imagining it happening to her. It wasn't until that moment that I was like, 'Oh my God, this is bad.'"