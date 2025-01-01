Madelyn Cline credits Rian Johnson with giving her confidence to do comedy

Madelyn Cline has praised director Rian Johnson for giving her the confidence that she could do comedy.

The 27-year-old rose to fame with her starring role in the teen drama series Outer Banks, and landed her first major movie role in Johnson's 2022 whodunnit Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cline praised Johnson for recognising her comedic instincts and casting her alongside more seasoned comedy actors like Kathryn Hahn and Kate Hudson.

When asked if he was the one who gave her confidence in her comedy skills, she replied, "Yes, absolutely. A hundred per cent. I remember being on set for Glass Onion and watching Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson and Daniel Craig just lean in and be so free."

Cline noted that she had a similar experience on the set of the dark comedy series Vice Principals, in which she had a three-episode appearance between 2016 and 2017.

"My first job was also with Danny McBride and I had the same kind of realisation there," she added. "But to hear that from Rian and to get that stamp of approval, that's when I realised, 'Oh, I think I want to do this.'"

While she enjoyed her experiences in comedy, Cline has yet to sign up for more projects in that genre, with her upcoming films including the romance drama, The Map That Leads to You, and the action thriller, Day Drinker.

However, she was able to subtly flex her comedy muscles as the quirky character Danica in the new slasher horror, I Know What You Did Last Summer, which is now showing in cinemas.