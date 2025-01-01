Cynthia Nixon responds to And Just Like That... cancellation

Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have expressed their sadness at the cancellation of their Sex And The City reboot, And Just Like That.

Showrunner Michael Patrick King announced the cancellation on Friday.

Nixon shared a carousel of photos from the show as she spoke out on the shocking decision.

"I can't believe our wild, beautiful And Just Like That ride is almost over. It has been such a delight from start to finish."

Referring to the photos of cast, crew and special guests, she continued, "I will miss working with these people every day so incredibly much, but know we will always be a part of each other's lives. Get ready for a lot more carousels in the weeks to come!"

Teasing about how things will be wrapped up, she added, "And don't miss these last few episodes: surprises in store!"

In her response, Davis shared her dismay at King's announcement.

"I am profoundly sad. I love our whole beautiful cast and crew. 400 artisans working so hard on our show with deep love," she wrote.

"And to our loyal fans, we love you forever and ever.

"Thank you to you all! You hold me up, and I do not take it for granted."