Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renew vows - report

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have renewed their wedding vows.

After making it to the milestone of three years as man and wife, the celebrity couple reportedly did it all over again.

People magazine confirmed that the son of former footballer David Beckham and the actor had renewed their wedding vows on Saturday, quoting an uncredited source with the rationale that it was all about "honouring the love and commitment they've built together over the years".

The two were married in Palm Beach, Florida, in April 2022 after dating since 2019.

Their wedding lasted for several days, and included famous attendees as well as the groom's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, and his siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Three months ago, the couple publicly celebrated their third anniversary.

On Instagram at the time, Brooklyn wrote, "Dear Nicola, Happy anniversary, baby. I love you so much, and I continue to fall more in love with you every second. You make me a better man, and I couldn't ask for a better partner. You are my soul and my rock. I love you so much, Nicola. Love Brooklyn."

The couple recently skipped dad David's elaborate 50th birthday party in London, leaving fans speculating about family drama and feuds.