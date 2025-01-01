Nicole Kidman gushes about Practical Magic 'sister' Sandra Bullock

Nicole Kidman has waxed lyrical about her Practical Magic 2 co-star Sandra Bullock, revealing that the pair are "like sisters".

The two stars are reprising their roles as witchy sisters Gillian and Sally Owens in the long-awaited sequel to the 1998 classic. In an interview with People magazine, Kidman said of their dynamic, "It's insane."

"I can tease her, and she teases me," Kidman explained, noting, "We're both living in London, very close to each other."

She says the pair can hardly believe they are back in the Practical Magic world again after 27 years.

"We're both like, 'What?' But we were just right back into it," she explains, adding of Bullock, "I adore her and she is so funny and so lovable. And we're just having the best time together."

Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest are set to reprise their roles as the Owens sisters' aunts, Franny and Jet. New additions to the cast include Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña and Solly McLeod.

While details about the sequel's plot are being kept under wraps, the 1998 film - based on Alice Hoffman's 1995 book of the same name - follows the Owens sisters, who must use their magic to fight off a curse that kills the men they fall in love with.