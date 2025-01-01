Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock have 'insane' bond

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock have an "insane" bond on Practical Magic 2.

The two actresses have reprised their roles as sister witches Gillian and Sally Owens in the sequel to the 1998 classic, and the Big Little Lies star admitted she and her pal are "like sisters" in real life and love poking fun at one another.

She told People magazine: "[Our dynamic is] insane. I can tease her, and she teases me," Kidman, 58, explains, noting, "We're both living in London, very close to each other...

"I adore her and she is so funny and so lovable. And we're just having the best time together."

The 58-year-old actress admitted she and Sandra are thrilled to be playing the characters again after a 27-year absence.

She said: "We're both like, 'What?' But we were just right back into it."

And it isn't only Sandra that Nicole has enjoyed working with on the movie.

She added: "We have this wonderful female director, Susanne Bier. Warner Bros. is behind the film. And they've been incredibly supportive in making this, going back and then expanding it.

"And then we have beautiful Joey King, who I've worked with before and who's just lovely. So it's a group of amazing, amazing women and some great men who are creating the next phase, the next stage of the witches' life."

Meanwhile, Evan Rachel Wood recently revealed she won't be reprising her role as Kylie, Sandra's on-screen daughter, in the sequel, despite having asked about being part of the project.

She wrote on Instagram Stories: “I am getting asked about this a lot, so l’ll just clear it up now; I was not asked to come back and be in the Practical Magic sequel. l offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line. I was told they are recasting. I am sorry to disappoint the fans. It was not in my control or my choice. I would have happily rejoined my sisters.”

Meanwhile, producer Denise Di Novi previously promised that fans will be "very pleased" with the sequel, which will draw heavily from the source material – Alice Hoffman's 2021 novel The Book of Magic.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "I think (fans are) going to be very pleased. We're going to be very faithful. We're [aware of] how important those characters and that movie are to so many people. We're not going to reinvent the wheel.

"We're going to draw from Alice Hoffman's books, as the first movie did, and we're going to be true to the chronology of how many years later it is."

Di Novi explained how the crew will "be respectful to the characters, story, and locations" from the original picture.