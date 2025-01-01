Janicza Bravo writing screen project with Lena Dunham

Janicza Bravo has revealed she's writing "something" with her frequent collaborator Lena Dunham.

While the Zola filmmaker is best known as a writer and director, she has several acting roles under her belt, including three collaborations with the Girls creator.

They first met when Bravo was cast in Dunham's 2018 TV series Camping, and their friendship has resulted in Bravo's appearances in Dunham's 2022 movie Sharp Stick and new Netflix TV show Too Much.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bravo revealed that her role in Too Much came about because they have been working together on a secret project.

"Lena and I had been daydreaming about making something together. Which we are working on, we're writing something together. The conversation about Too Much was, I want you to do Kim. And I was like, great," Bravo shared. "She said she wanted me to be in it, and that was a no-brainer because I would say no to anything she asked."

In the romantic comedy series, Bravo plays Kim Keith Independiente, the colleague of Megan Stalter's lead character Jessica.

Bravo agreed to play Kim on the condition that she could direct an episode too, so Dunham picked the wedding episode, One Wedding and a Sex Pest, for her to helm.

"I also told her: I have to direct an episode, too. I really wanted to direct in her world," she said. "I tend to direct the departure episodes: a holiday or a funeral. I've said no to directing a lot of really good television because I didn't feel like I was going to be additive, so she picked an episode where I could be."

Bravo explained that she was the right fit for the episode because she knows what it's like to be an American at an English wedding.

Too Much is now streaming on Netflix.