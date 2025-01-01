Vanessa Kirby has 'been so taken care of' filming Avengers: Doomsday while pregnant

Vanessa Kirby has felt "so taken care of" filming Avengers: Doomsday while pregnant.

The Mission: Impossible - Fallout actress recently made her debut as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and has already been filming her next appearance in the 2026 team-up movie Avengers: Doomsday.

Kirby, who is expecting her first child with her lacrosse player boyfriend Paul Rabil, revealed that Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo and the wider team have made her feel well taken care of shooting the superhero movie while pregnant.

"It's such a joy working with the Russos and (Robert Downey Jr.), because they've had such deep collaboration for so long," she told Variety. "And it's been amazing being pregnant and working on Avengers. I felt so inspired and so relieved that I've been so taken care of. It's been a really beautiful journey."

It's a case of life imitating art, as Kirby's character Sue is pregnant and gives birth to her first child in the new Fantastic Four.

Doomsday marks Downey Jr.'s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after his long run as Tony Stark/Iron Man. However, he will be playing a new character, Victor Von Doom/Doctor Doom, a longtime nemesis of the Fantastic Four.

The British actress went on to praise Downey Jr. for being a "leader" on the set of the upcoming film.

"He's always there. He is our leader. We call him our Godfather. He's looked after us," she gushed. "Robert is just doing incredible work. I'm so excited."

Kirby will return as Sue/Invisible Woman alongside her Fantastic Four co-stars Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in Avengers: Doomsday, which also stars long-running Marvel regulars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston and Paul Rudd, among others.

The film will be released in December 2026.