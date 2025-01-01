Amber Davies calls out woman for filming West End show

Amber Davies has hit out at a "selfish" member of the audience in the middle of The Great Gatsby musical this weekend.

The actor and reality TV personality shared a message for fans after someone "ruined" part of her performance.

During the interval at last night's show, Davies issued a warning to those attending the musical after being distracted by someone in the audience.

"The closer you are to the stage when you're watching a show the more obvious it is when you're filming. If you're filming in the stalls, we can see you!"

The former Love Island star went on to share, "If you're filming, the reflection from the lights bounce straight back off the back of your iPhone onto us on stage. So it is the one thing we can see.

"So, to the woman filming tonight, you distracted absolutely everybody on that stage.

"Also, I single-handedly will count how many seats back you are and tell our stage manager where you're sitting and what colour hair you've got, and trust me, they will come and ask you to delete the footage, so you've basically done it for nothing."

Davies plays Jordan Baker in the West End production of the acclaimed show at the London Coliseum.