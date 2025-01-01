Joely Richardson gives quiet approval to Liam Neeson's new love

Joely Richardson has expressed her happiness for her brother-in-law Liam Neeson, amid news that he and Pamela Anderson are dating.

Anderson shared a post to Instagram that featured photos of herself and Neeson celebrating their new film, The Naked Gun.

"The Naked Gun is finally in theatres! Bring your friends, family, lovers... whoever... just go and have a laugh... it's good for you!" Anderson wrote in the caption, alongside photos of Neeson sprinkling popcorn over her head. "I'll see you there."

Richardson, sister of Neeson's late wife, Natasha Richardson, shared seven red heart emojis in the comments section.

Actor Richardson, known for movies such as The Patriot and television series Nip/Tuck, is the daughter of celebrated actors Vanessa Redgrave and Tony Richardson.

Her sister Natasha met Neeson in 1993 when they starred opposite each other in a Broadway revival of Anna Christie.

They married a year later and welcomed two children together.

Richardson died in March 2009 after suffering a head injury while skiing in Canada.

Neeson's current relationship with Anderson began on the set of their new film.

People magazine reported a source close to the couple as saying, "It's a budding romance in the early stages. It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other."