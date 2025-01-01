Stephen Colbert lands new late-night gig

Stephen Colbert is set to portray a fictional late-night TV host on the third season of Elsbeth.

As the TV host prepares to say goodbye as the host of CBS' The Late Show, he will be taking on a guest role in the same network's The Good Wife spin-off.

According to Vulture, Colbert will play the host of the fictional show, Way Late with Scotty Bristol.

Colbert's guest appearance is believed to stem from a handshake "deal" he made with Wendell Pierce during the Elsbeth star's appearance on The Late Show in February.

After Colbert professed that he had long been asking CBS to play a corpse on one of the network's crime dramas, Pierce promised to help.

"I can make that happen," he said, referring to Season 3 of Elsbeth, which had just been picked up. "I know a guy who knows a guy. We can get you on," he added.

Elsbeth is headlined by Carrie Preston, reprising her role of Elsbeth Tascioni from The Good Wife, as an unconventional lawyer who works with the NYPD to catch New York's most well-heeled murderers.

Notable guest stars over the show's first two seasons include Nathan Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick and Retta.