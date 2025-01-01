Nancy Meyers blindsided by news of The Holiday limited series

Nancy Meyers was totally blindsided by the news that a limited series based on The Holiday is in the works.

On Friday, editors at Deadline reported that producers at Apple TV+ are working on a TV show inspired by the 2006 romantic comedy. Meyers wrote, produced, and directed the film.

Following the announcement, the filmmaker took to Instagram Stories to share her reaction.

"News to me," she wrote, adding a thinking face emoji. "Imagine my surprise when I opened Instagram and this was the first post I saw."

Meyers didn't elaborate further.

Representatives for Apple TV+ have not yet responded to the 75-year-old's comments.

The Holiday follows Iris (Kate Winslet), a London-based columnist, and Amanda (Cameron Diaz), a movie trailer editor in Los Angeles. The pair initiates a house swap to escape their complicated personal lives during the Christmas season. The film also featured Jude Law and Jack Black as the leading men, Graham and Miles.

Though The Holiday received mixed reviews upon release, it remains popular with audiences and is now considered a Christmas classic.

It's believed the new TV adaptation will keep the premise of the movie but include entirely new characters.

Krissie Ducker is to serve as a writer/executive producer for the series, while Catastrophe's Rob Delaney has been tapped as a consultant.