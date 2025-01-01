Josh Brolin reveals his ‘trepidation’ over The Goonies sequel

Josh Brolin is uncertain about making a sequel to The Goonies because he’s concerned it might “taint” the original movie.

While the 57-year-old actor - who starred in the 1985 adventure flick as Brandon ‘Brand’ Walsh - wants a follow-up to go ahead, Brolin admitted he was also apprehensive about a Goonies sequel because he doesn’t want to ruin the “memory” of the first film.

Speaking about a Goonies sequel with Entertainment Tonight, he said: “I hope it does [happen] because the experience was so great. The movie is received so well, generation after generation.

“It's just everything good about it. The trepidation that I have is that you release something else that taints that. I don't want to taint what my memory of it [is].”

The Weapons star then joked about a possible plot for a Goonies sequel that would catch up with the gang when they’re much older.

He teased: “It's like, ‘Oh, we came out with another,’ and then the Goonies grew up, and then they came out with their walkers and then they fell off a cliff because they couldn't see very well. What are you going to do? I don't know.”

Brolin added a Goonies follow-up could work if it had the full backing of the movie’s original producer and co-writer Steven Spielberg.

The Dune star said: “Maybe it could be great. If it's great, you'll know. If Spielberg approves it, you know it's going to be good.”

Even so, the Avengers: Endgame actor conceded several Goonies sequel scripts have already been presented to the Jurassic Park filmmaker, though Brolin believes none have met Spielberg’s high standards yet.

He said: “I think there's been five scripts so far through the years and he hasn't approved anything yet.

“Spielberg is picky, and he has a reason to be because he has great taste.”

In January, it was reported a second Goonies movie was in development at Warner Bros., with Chris Columbus - who wrote the original movie with Spielberg - slated to return for the flick.

Spielberg himself was also said to have been tapped to return as producer for the film.

Although no specific details about the supposed sequel were disclosed, Deadline reported that Warner Bros. was shifting its focus toward established franchises, and therefore had begun development on a second Goonies film.?

The Goonies - which stars Ke Huy Quan, Sean Austin, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Jeff Cohen and Brolin - follows a group of friends who discover an old pirate map and set off on a treasure hunt to save their homes from foreclosure.

Along the way, they face booby traps, secret caves, and a family of criminals hot on their trail.

Brolin’s Goonies co-star Ke Huy Quan previously said he had his “fingers crossed” for a sequel.

He said of a Goonies follow-on: “Well, fingers crossed. We have an incredible writer writing the script. Chris Columbus, Spielberg, obviously, same creative team. Except we've been developing for a long time.

“I want to be optimistic this time around. Hopefully, it will happen soon.”