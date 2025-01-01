Tom Holland celebrates start of filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day by sharing set photos

Tom Holland marked the start of production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Sunday by sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the set.

The British actor posted two pictures showing him standing on top of a military vehicle in his Spider-Man costume with wires connecting his body to a stunt rig overhead. Director Destin Daniel Cretton can be seen watching him from the road in front of the vehicle.

Holland captioned the post, "Spider-Man Brand New Day 1."

Paparazzi photos have also emerged from the first day of filming in Glasgow, Scotland, showing a wider shot of the complex camera setup and stunt rig on the roof of the military vehicle.

Holland, dressed in the web-slinger's classic red and blue suit, smiled and gave a thumbs-up to photographers and greeted onlookers, including a young fan in a Spider-Man costume.

The set photos come shortly after the Avengers: Endgame star unveiled his new Spidey suit in a social media video over the weekend. In the clip, he walks into a sound stage in his new costume, which more closely resembles the classic comic-book look.

He asks, "Are we ready?" before looking directly into the camera, smiling, and walking away.

It was announced on Friday that Mark Ruffalo will return as Bruce Banner/The Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, marking his first MCU appearance since the 2022 TV series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

He joins other returning Marvel stars, including Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher and Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, who previously appeared in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are expected to return as MJ and Ned, too.

New additions to the cast include Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and The Bear's Liza Colón-Zayas, whose roles are undisclosed.

Brand New Day, Holland's fourth solo Spider-Man film, serves as the long-awaited follow-up to 2021's No Way Home, in which Doctor Strange casts a spell and erases Peter Parker and his superhero alter ego from everyone's memory.

The film will be released in July 2026.