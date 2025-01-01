Liam Neeson's son seemingly approves of his rumoured romance with Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson's son Daniel has seemingly shown his approval of his father's rumoured romance with his co-star Pamela Anderson.

Daniel, 28, sat in the studio audience while his father appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen with the Baywatch icon to promote their new movie, The Naked Gun, on Sunday.

Andy addresses the romance rumours, saying, "The question that I'm not asking the two of you tonight is what's going on between the two of you, but I do just want to say, as a very old friend of (Liam's), all of your friends are very much stanning this relationship, as the kids say."

Pamela responded, "Aww", and she reached up and squeezed the Taken actor's hand after he put it on her shoulder.

Andy then asked Daniel for confirmation, asking, "Right, Danny?" While most of his reaction isn't shown, Andy said of his smiling response: "Yesss, OK, very good."

Daniel, who Liam shares with his late wife, Natasha Richardson, also seemingly expressed support for the co-stars underneath Pamela's Instagram post of the duo involved in a fun photoshoot to promote their crime spoof.

He posted a string of emojis: Two hands raised in celebration, two fires, two white hearts, and a water pistol.

He and his brother, Micheál, 30, attended the New York premiere of The Naked Gun last week and posed for photos with their father, Pamela and her sons, Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 27.

Addressing his mum's chemistry with Liam, Brandon told Access Hollywood, "It's fun to see them be, you know, good castmates (and) have a good time. I just think they're such great co-stars. I think (chemistry) is part of that, right? I think they have such a great onscreen chemistry that it really, you know, means it's well done."

Natasha's sister Joely Richardson also showed her support for the alleged romance by posting heart emojis under Pamela's post.

The co-stars have yet to confirm their relationship.