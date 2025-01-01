Jack Osbourne recalls Ozzy Osbourne's 'picky' eating habits

Jack Osbourne has recalled how his dad Ozzy Osbourne was a "picky eater" who never hid his feelings from private chefs.

During an appearance on the U.K. food show Cooking with the Stars that aired on Sunday, the reality TV star opened up about what it was like growing up in a home where the meals were often prepared by professional chefs.

The episode was filmed before Ozzy's death at the age of 76 on 22 July.

"I grew up on potato waffles until we moved to America," he said, noting that the Osbourne family moved to the U.S. from England when he was around 11 years old. "We would get takeout all the time - apart from times when we had a chef."

Jack then joked about how the Black Sabbath frontman was a "picky eater" who never hesitated to let his chefs go if he grew bored of their dishes.

"(Ozzy would decide), 'No, I don't like it anymore,' even though it's some amazing chef," the 39-year-old smiled.

Ozzy's funeral was held in his native Birmingham, England last Wednesday.

The rocker's wife, Sharon Osbourne, along with their three children - Aimee, Jack, and Kelly - travelled behind the hearse as it made its way along Broad Street in the city centre.

The family members all appeared emotional as they stopped to view the sea of floral tributes and messages to the late musician.

Ozzy was laid to rest following a private ceremony.

The Crazy Train hitmaker died almost three weeks after Black Sabbath's huge farewell concert in Birmingham's Villa Park on 5 July.