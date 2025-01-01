Lindsay Lohan has 'PTSD to the extreme' from early fame

Lindsay Lohan has opened up about having post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from her early experiences of fame.

In an interview for The Sunday Times, the Freakier Friday actress reflected on what it was like to be the subject of constant paparazzi attention when she was growing up.

"I don't ever want my family to experience being chased by the paparazzi the way I was," she said. "They were terrifying moments I had in my life - I have PTSD to the extreme from those things. The most invasive situations. Really scary. And I pray stuff like that never comes back. It's not safe. It's not fair."

Lindsay moved from the U.S. to Dubai in 2014. The Parent Trap star married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, with the couple welcoming a son named Luai the following year.

Accordingly, Lindsay and her husband speak about the best way to protect their toddler from the public eye "all the time".

"I feel that (paparazzi attention) doesn't happen as badly now as it did. It was way worse when I was younger, but now, because of social media, people can tell their own story in the way that you want it to be told. It has reclaimed the ownership of your life," the 39-year-old continued. "We didn't have that. But what I have learned over time is how to separate my private life and public life, and that was difficult for me because nobody ever teaches you how to do that."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Lindsay explained why she prefers that fans ask for a selfie rather than try to film her without permission.

"That's scary. That feels very uncomfortable," she added. "I'd rather someone just ask if they can take a photo, or else you get cautious of every move you make."

Lindsay is currently promoting fantasy comedy Freakier Friday, a sequel to 2003's Freaky Friday.

Also starring Jamie Lee Curtis, the feature opens in cinemas on 8 August.