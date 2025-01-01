Pamela Anderson addresses claims Meghan, Duchess of Sussex copied her cooking show

Pamela Anderson has responded to the comparisons between her and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's cooking shows.

The actress-turned-royal was accused of copying the Baywatch star's lifestyle show, Pamela's Cooking With Love, with her Netflix series With Love, Meghan earlier this year.

During a game of Plead the Fifth on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, the host asked, "On a scale from 1 to 10, how much did you think a rip-off did you feel like With Love, Meghan was of your show, Pamela's Cooking With Love?"

A visibly stunned Pamela replied, "One... I didn't," and shook her head.

When Andy asked if she thought there were similarities between the two celebrity home cooking programmes, she responded, "I didn't really look, but I didn't invent cooking shows or home shows."

With a laugh, she added, "So, I mean... she's just doing her thing."

Pamela's show, which premiered on Canada's Flavour Network in February, followed The Naked Gun star as she worked with world-class chefs to make plant-based meals at her home on Vancouver Island.

Meanwhile, With Love, Meghan sees the Duchess offering up tips on cooking, hosting and entertaining at home with the help of chefs and celebrity friends at a property in California. The lifestyle show aired on Netflix in March.

Jesse Fawett, the co-creator and producer of Pamela's show, responded to the copying claims at the time.

"We take pride in planting the first seeds - creating original, distinctive programming that audiences love - and it's a compliment to see our work with Ms. Anderson resonate so strongly," he told the Daily Mail.

The Canadian actress appeared on the talk show to promote her new movie, The Naked Gun, with her co-star and rumoured boyfriend Liam Neeson.