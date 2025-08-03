Halsey was 'picky' before making movie debut in Americana

Halsey was "cautiously picky" before deciding to make her major movie debut in Americana.

The 30-year-old star features in Tony Tost's modern Western and explained that she "really connected" with the project, which is finally hitting cinemas later this month after being filmed in 2022.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the movie's LA premiere on Sunday (03.08.25), Halsey said: "I'd been waiting a really long time, I'd been really cautiously picky about what I was going to do for my first project for getting into this world, into this space.

"Tony reached out and he was so personable and so talented and I just really connected with the script and the character. Little did I know we were going to be making it during Covid, which was a crazy experience."

The Bad at Love singer - who has son Ender, four, with her ex-partner Alev Aydin - added: "And from the moment I read the script until we started shooting. I got pregnant, had a whole pregnancy, gave birth to my son, had my son on set with me, and without giving anything away, it's really serendipitous to (her character) Mandy's arc in the film."

Halsey stars in the movie alongside Sydney Sweeney - who had previously appeared in the music video for her 2019 song Graveyard - and was grateful to the Echo Valley actress for answering her "stupid questions" on set.

She recalled: "We were actually hanging out a bunch during Covid, so when I got the call she was doing the movie we had like just gone hiking a few days before, so it was like, 'Oh cool, I'll see you there.'

"It was just really great to have someone to learn from, to ask questions to - the stupid questions you don't think of. It was my first time on a movie set in a real way; just being like, 'Who do I look at? Who do I listen to? What's the cool code words I don't know, the actor lingo?' So having someone to ask the stupid questions to was great."

Halsey - whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane - has revealed that she is developing the new Amazon series Bloodlust, although she is thankful that she will not be acting in the dark comedy.

She explained: "I started the pilot a few years ago and Amazon wanted it and they took it and now we're getting it on the road. There's not so much that I can say but it's really cool to be part of a project that I don't face. It's quite relieving."

Halsey added: "(I'm) just behind the scenes, just the puppet master.

"I don't have to do my makeup."