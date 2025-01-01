Shannen Doherty's Malibu home for sale

Shannen Doherty's longtime Malibu home is going up for sale, one year after her death.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum purchased the lavish house in 2004 for $2.56 million (£1.93 million), according to property records.

Doherty lived in the home for 20 years until her death in July 2024. She died at the age of 53 following a battle with cancer.

Doherty's former home - which comprises three bedrooms and three bathrooms - is listed for $9.45 million (£7.11 million), agent Chris Cortazzo confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday.

It also boasts guest quarters, complete with an outdoor seating area.

Proceeds from the sale will go to the late actor's estate.

Cortazzo, who was a friend of Doherty, noted that the sprawling home, which is located between Malibu Pier and Point Dume, became her "sanctuary".

He recalled to the Wall Street Journal that Doherty frequently entertained her "very close, intimate circle of friends" on the premises.

"We had Italian night every week at her house, and dancing night," Cortazzo remembered of evenings at the California home.

The property was remodelled by the Charmed actor to emphasise the natural light, and take in the views of the expansive gardens and pool from a rustic pergola.