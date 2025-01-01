Aaron Phypers calls police amid spat with ex Denise Richards

Denise Richards' estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, called the police after she allegedly showed up at his home unannounced.

Phypers phoned the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department on Sunday, claiming that Richards had showed up at the Calabasas home where he and his parents are living, Us Weekly reports.

Richards told Phypers' family they needed to leave the home, according to TMZ. Richards and Phypers lived in the home together until she moved out into a rental in 2023 due to marital issues.

Richards currently has a temporary restraining order in place against Phypers.

Richards' divorce attorney Brett Berman told Us, "Ms Richards did not violate a restraining order. On 3 August, after confirming that Mr Phypers was not present in her home, Ms Richards entered the home to retrieve her dogs after learning that Mr Phypers had put down one of her other dogs without her knowledge or permission."

Phypers has denied that any such incident took place.

Richards was seen filming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amid her messy divorce on 2 August.

Phypers filed for divorce on 7 July after six years of marriage.

Richards was previously married to actor Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006.