Jonathan Bailey reacts to Bond rumours

Jurassic Worth Rebirth star Jonathan Bailey has responded to rumours that he could be the next 007.

"I hear the shoes are very well-made," he told Extra TV. "It'd be great. As long as I've got a pair of socks, I'll be fine. Picture me in a bikini coming out of the sea."

With Daniel Craig vacating the role of 007 after 15 years in the job, the hunt for the next James Bond is heating up.

Following the news that Denis Villeneuve will direct the next film, rumours are reaching fever pitch around who will be cast in the leading role.

Recent reports note that the shortlist for the iconic role has been whittled down to three - and that doesn't include Bailey.

Harris Dickinson, Jacob Elordi and Tom Holland are the alleged frontrunners.

Holland acknowledged the rumours on Gordon Ramsay's YouTube channel this week.

"Every young British actor - it's the pinnacle of working in our industry," he shared. "Listen, there's speculation at the minute. We'll keep it to a minimum for now."

Aussie expat and Saltburn star Elordi has been cited as fitting the bill both by producers and studio bosses, according to Variety magazine.

Over the years there have been many other names mentioned as potential contenders, from James Norton and Richard Madden to Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Henry Golding.