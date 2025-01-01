Steve Irwin's son Robert announced as new face of Tourism Australia

Robert Irwin is the new face of the latest Tourism Australia campaign.

Irwin will join several other celebrities bringing tourists Down Under, in adverts set to screen in the US.

British chef Nigella Lawson will be used to lure UK tourists to Australia. Meanwhile, Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin, will be used in ads in India. Other versions of the commercial will feature actor Yosh Yu in China, and comedian Abareru-kun in Japan.

In the humorous US TV ad, an American tourist loses his phone in the desert, only to be rescued by Irwin.

"G'day mate, just going for a stroll?" Irwin says to the stranded tourist, to which the tourist responds: "An emu took my phone."

"Well, we'd better go find it," Irwin replies.

The pair then speed off across the dunes in a 4WD.

The American tourist describes Australia as "another world", as he later recalls the experience in a bar.

This is the second instalment of Tourism Australia's global ad campaign, which builds on the 2022 tagline, "Come and Say G'Day".

The campaign has already been hailed a success with consideration for Australian holidays surging 10 per cent in key markets, including flight searches, which leapt 22 per cent, according to Tourism Australia.