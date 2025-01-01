George Clooney hits back at critics who claim he only plays himself in movies

George Clooney has responded to critics who claim he only plays himself on screen.

The Ocean's Eleven actor has addressed the criticism that he lacks versatility as an actor and essentially just plays a version of himself over and over again.

"Do people say that I only play myself? I don't give a s**t," he bluntly told Vanity Fair, before highlighting the range of films he's starred in. "There aren't that many guys in my age group that are allowed to do both broad comedies like O Brother (Where Art Thou?) and then do Michael Clayton or Syriana. So if that means I'm playing myself all the time, I don't give a s**t."

Clooney will next be seen in Noah Baumbach's upcoming movie Jay Kelly, where he plays a 60-something world-famous movie star reflecting on his personal and professional life as he travels to an Italian film festival to receive an award. One of the criticisms he has to reckon with is that he always plays himself in films.

Echoing a quote from the drama, the star added, "Have you ever tried playing yourself? It's hard to do."

After agreeing to join the project within hours of reading the script, the 64-year-old had some reservations about Baumbach's directing style and his tendency to shoot numerous takes.

"I literally said to him, 'Noah, look, I love the script. I love you as a director, but I'm 63 years old, dude - I can't do 50 takes,'" Clooney said. "I don't have it in me. I've got the acting range from A to B."

Jay Kelly, which also stars Adam Sandler and Laura Dern, will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival later this month before being released on Netflix in December.