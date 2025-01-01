The Devil Wears Prada 2 writer Aline Brosh McKenna 'honoured' by interest in set photos

The Devil Wears Prada 2 screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna is "honoured" that photos from the set have attracted so much attention.

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci have been photographed shooting scenes for the highly anticipated sequel on the streets of New York City.

The frequency of the viral set photos has led people to question if onlookers and the paparazzi are spoiling the film's fashion and plot.

Weighing in on the conversation, McKenna told IndieWire that she feels honoured by the level of interest in the movie.

"People will stand outside just for a glimpse of these actors and these characters that they love because seeing them in wardrobe has really excited people, especially since it's a fashion movie," McKenna told the publication. "We knew there would be a lot of interest. I personally hadn't experienced this level of people coming out (to the set), but it's the world we live in."

She continued, "In many ways, we're speaking to a different world than we did in 2006... It stems from like a legitimate desire to see these characters again. As long as everyone's safe, what an honour that people are still interested."

McKenna, who also wrote the 2006 original, added that she could relate to their excitement because she "got a little squeal" when she saw all the stars back in costume as their characters.

"I felt like I wanted to take pictures!" she noted.

McKenna spoke to the outlet while on set at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, where the actors were filming on the steps in what appeared to be a recreation of the Met Gala.

The film will be released on 1 May, the weekend before the 2026 Met Gala. While plot details are being kept under wraps, it is expected to follow Streep's editor Miranda Priestly as she navigates the decline of the print industry.