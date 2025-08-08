Jamie Lee Curtis explains why making Freakier Friday was harder than Freaky Friday

Freakier Friday was harder to make than Freaky Friday because the sequel focused on two adults instead of an adult and a teenager, Jamie Lee Curtis has said.

The 66-year-old actress has returned as Tess Coleman alongside Lindsay Lohan’s Anna Coleman for the Disney comedy, and Curtis has now explained that the original 2003 movie - which saw her character swap bodies with her teenage daughter - was easier to make than Freakier Friday due to the “black-and-white” differences between adults and teenagers.

She explained to ComicBook.com: “In Freaky Friday, it’s really easy - adult, teenager. Adults stand up like this, teenagers slump. It was so black-and-white, so clear.

“In this, it’s a much more subtle shift, and we had to find it with words, and language, and body behavior, and mannerisms and stuff. So, that’s way more challenging because it’s not as easy to think that you’re getting it right.”

Curtis added the dynamic she has with her step-granddaughter Lily Davies (Sophie Hammons) - with whom she swaps bodies with in Freakier Friday - wasn’t something she was used to, and compared it to her experience playing Donna Berzatto in The Bear’s second season.

She said: “With Donna, I knew I was getting it right because I know her. I don’t know a Lily. I really don’t, so it was harder for me to make sure I was actually getting it right.”

In Freakier Friday, mother-daughter duo Tess (Curtis) and Anna Coleman (Lohan) find themselves swapping bodies once again - only this time, the chaos spreads to other family members.

As Tess navigates life as a grandmother and Anna juggles motherhood, the family scrambles to reverse the mix-up before everything unravels.

The movie - which hits cinemas on August 8, 2025 - also stars Chad Michael Murray, Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto and Mark Harmon.

Lohan recently admitted she “never thought” she would star in a Freaky Friday sequel.

Reflecting on Freakier Friday, the 39-year-old actress told ELLE magazine: “I’m excited. It feels surreal. I’ve never thought I would do a movie where there would be a sequel.

“It’s something you don’t really think about. And then when you get to do it, and bring a character that you knew so well back to life, in a sense, it’s exciting.

“There’s a comfort with it that you don’t find in a new character. It’s evolved. What are they like now? How can we shoot it?

“So it felt really special, and so did doing my first feature back with Disney again after not doing features for such a long time. It’s a really nice thing.”

The Parent Trap star added making Freakier Friday felt like coming home, and the actress loves the fact that she can “share” the flick with her husband, Bader Shammas, and their two-year-old son Luai.

Lohan - who was 15 when she starred in Freaky Friday - said: “I weirdly felt like that when I got to the lot. It felt really special, because I was 10 [when I auditioned for The Parent Trap]; now I’m 38.

“And to be back there at this time and have a full life and be able to share it with my husband and my son, it definitely feels unique in a lot of ways, and it’s nice.”