Jamie Lee Curtis calls for public to leave Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson alone

Jamie Lee Curtis has strongly urged the public to leave Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson amid rumours of a blossoming romance.

The Freaky Friday actress, who worked with Anderson on 2024's The Last Showgirl, teared up during a junket interview when she gave her seal of approval to the alleged romance and called on people to let The Naked Gun co-stars explore a potential relationship in peace.

"With all due respect to pop culture, if love has found (its) way into that relationship, God bless them both. Leave them the f**k alone!" Curtis said in an interview posted on VT's TikTok on Monday. "And let them like each other, because both of them have had hardship, and they're both beautiful human - makes me cry - they're beautiful human beings, and if they have actually have found an intimate love with each other, we should all go to bed tonight feeling better."

The Halloween star noted that the Baywatch actress is a "beautiful human being" and was "fantastic" to work with on The Last Showgirl, for which they were both nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Curtis also addressed the fact that the Taken actor lost his actress wife, Natasha Richardson, after a tragic skiing accident in 2009 when she was 45.

"He also suffered an unimaginable loss, so young and, you know, he's had a really hard go of it," she continued. "So if, in fact, these people have 'hard-launched' (their relationship) then wish them the best and leave them alone."

Neeson was married to Richardson for 15 years before she passed away due to a traumatic brain injury. They share two sons.

Meanwhile, Anderson has been married four times and has two sons with her first husband, Tommy Lee.

The co-stars have yet to confirm they're in a relationship.