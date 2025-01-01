Sheryl Lee Ralph renews vows with Vincent Hughes on 20th wedding anniversary

Sheryl Lee Ralph and her husband Vincent Hughes celebrated their recent 20th anniversary by renewing their wedding vows.

The Abbott Elementary actress and the Pennsylvania state senator, who originally tied the knot on 30 July 2005, held a "recommitment ceremony" in front of 250 guests at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The 68-year-old actress wore a white strapless dress with an 80-foot-long shawl that cascaded down the museum's famous steps, which are best known for their appearance in the 1976 boxing movie Rocky.

Ralph enlisted 22 ballerinas to carry her shawl up the steps as part of her vision for her grand entrance.

"How could I walk up all of those steps without leaving a trail of something for everybody to look at?" Ralph joked to Vogue.

Hughes gushed, "Sheryl was beautiful - is beautiful. Coming up those steps? She was just all of that and a bag of barbecue potato chips."

The Dreamgirls stage star told the publication that they had initially planned an intimate ceremony, but the guest list ultimately grew to 250 people.

"My husband has turned into groomzilla, and his list is twice as long as mine," Ralph playfully noted.

According to Vogue, the couple recited handwritten vows and shared a private dance on the marble stairs inside the museum. Ralph also surprised guests, which included weather presenter Al Roker, with a performance of L-O-V-E by Nat King Cole.

The actress previously teased her vow renewal plans in an interview with People in June.

"Why shouldn't I be a little bit of a bride again?" she said. "I'm hoping that I get to have the longest veil in that Rocky Steps history."