Jessica Biel reveals 'gross' habit of eating in the shower

Jessica Biel has a "gross" habit of eating breakfast in the shower.

Back in 2016, The Better Sister actress sparked intrigue online when she posted a photo of an empty plate, fork, and cup of coffee sitting on the edge of her shower via Instagram.

"Yes. I eat in the shower," she wrote at the time. "I admit it."

And during a recent interview for Real Simple, Jessica was asked whether she still snacks amid her bathing routine.

"Of course, if you're drinking coffee in the shower, you might as well have food in there, too," she laughed. "Sometimes I'll have cereal in the shower. Or yoghurt and fruit. I've even had a piece of quiche in there."

Jessica went on to label the habit as "gross" but admitted she probably won't stop.

"Oftentimes, we're all in there - me, the coffee, the food - doing the lymphatic massage," the mother-of-two smiled, referring to massage techniques used with the aim of reducing swelling and supporting natural detoxification processes.

Elsewhere in the chat, Jessica noted that she is a big fan of massaging her face in the morning.

"If I haven't slept well or I wake up feeling puffy, I'll do a quick lymphatic massage in the shower," she explained. "I start by taking some deep breaths, touching my stomach, and then working down my neck and jawline, under my nose, and around my eyebrows. It only takes five minutes."