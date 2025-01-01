Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott go Instagram official

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott have confirmed they are an item.

In March, the former One Direction star and TV personality sparked rumours that they were dating when they were spotted at the same restaurant.

The following month, eagle-eyed fans also noticed that they both posted very similar footage from a Stereophonics concert.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Zara confirmed her romance with Louis by sharing a cute photo of them kissing.

In the snap, the Just Hold On hitmaker is seen holding the camera with his arm stretched out while Zara holds a hand on his cheek and plants a kiss on his lips.

The 28-year-old added a red heart emoji in the caption.

Zara and Louis, 33, have not publicly commented on the relationship.

However, the singer's sisters appeared to give their seal of approval in the comments, with Lottie writing, "Miss you" and five love heart emojis and Daisy posting, "Love love," with a single heart emoji.

Previously, the reality TV star was in a relationship with I'm A Celebrity... winner Sam Thompson for five years before they reportedly called it quits last December.

Meanwhile, Louis has dated Eleanor Calder and Danielle Campbell in the past. He shares a nine-year-old son, Freddie, with ex-girlfriend Briana Jungwirth.