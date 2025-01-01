Michael Douglas denies having 'argument' with Sharon Stone when they first met

Michael Douglas has refuted Sharon Stone's claim that they had a heated "argument" on the day they met.

In a recent interview for Business Insider, the Total Recall actress described how she and Douglas had a row during an event held in Cannes, France at an undisclosed date.

Stone alleged Douglas was "triggered" about something she said in "regard to a father-child relationship" and "screamed" at her in front of a group of people.

"I explained to him what the f**k I knew about this family he was speaking about, and that I was best friends with the children and the parent," she recounted. "And then we parted. I wouldn't say as best friends, but amicably."

Stone also insisted that she and Douglas became the "greatest of friends" after they filmed 1992 movie, Basic Instinct.

"I admire him tremendously," the 67-year-old gushed.

In response to the story, Douglas's representative told Business Insider that the Hollywood icon didn't have any recollection of meeting Stone before director Paul Verhoeven showed him her screen test for Basic Instinct.

While in a statement to People, the spokesperson noted that Douglas, 80, was "very surprised" by Stone's claims as "he doesn't remember any argument in that timeframe" between them.

"He actually only remembers seeing and meeting Sharon for the first time when he saw Paul Verhoeven's screen test of her for Basic Instinct and (Michael) said, 'Absolutely, she's the one,'" they stated.

And though Douglas "definitely spent time with" Stone at Cannes, he maintained that it occurred at a later date, "when they were promoting Basic Instinct in 1992".

"By the time, they'd done the movie, they were friends," the rep added.