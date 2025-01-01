Christie Brinkley and daughter 'matched with same men' on dating app

Christie Brinkley was stunned to discover she and her daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook were "matching with the same men" on a dating app.

During an appearance on the Are You a Charlotte? podcast on Monday, the supermodel told host Kristin Davis about the time "mischievous" Sailor, 27, set her up a profile on a celebrity dating app.

"She wanted to see what kind of guys (would match)," the 71-year-old recalled. "And she put me up there... and she said, 'Mom, you're right not to go on it, because the same guys that said yes to me, are saying yes to you.'"

Kristin labelled it as a "really fascinating little experiment".

"I'm kind of scared and awed by the whole situation that has kind of evolved in the dating world. And I don't understand it, but I would like to understand it better," the Sex and the City actress continued.

Accordingly, Christie speculated that men like it when women are dazzled by small gestures.

"I find that what men like to do is to find somebody that'll be impressed by every little thing that they do. Like, 'Oh really, oh, you're taking me to that restaurant,'" she added.

Christie has been married four times and has three children. She was married to Sailor's father, architect Peter Cook, from 1996 until 2008.

The fashion icon is currently single.