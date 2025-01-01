Teddi Mellencamp questions whether cancer was 'payback' for alleged affair

Teddi Mellencamp has questioned whether her cancer diagnosis was "payback" for her alleged affair.

Rumours circulated in November last year that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who is legally married to Edwin Arroyave, had an affair with horse trainer Simon Schroeder.

During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of the Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast, Teddi opened up about the accusations.

"I've never talked about it at all, just because of the kids, and I've never wanted anybody to have a guarantee whether it happened or didn't happen, but what I can say is, did I do things that hurt other people? Yes," the 44-year-old said.

"To this day, does it still hurt my heart and I wonder if that's why it got cancer? Yes, like it was my payback," she continued, referring to her stage four cancer diagnosis.

Becoming emotional, the TV personality told host Jamie that "nothing goes without payment".

"However long it was... it was all over the press, it was everywhere," she continued. "You're trying to minimise everybody's pain. You end up maximising it."

In November 2024, Teddi filed for divorce from Edwin, whom she had married in 2011. They have three children, Slate, Cruz, and Dove, while she is also the stepmother of his daughter Isabella.

The horse trainer's ex-wife, Karli Schroeder, filed for divorce the following month. The pair have two children together.

The reality star was diagnosed with skin cancer in October 2022. In February this year, she announced that the cancer had spread to her lungs and brain.

Her divorce is currently on pause while Edwin supports her through her cancer battle.