Christina Applegate hospitalised

Christina Applegate has been admitted to hospital due to a kidney infection.

The Dead to Me star recorded her latest MeSsy podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler from a hospital in Los Angeles.

According to Applegate, the infection has spread to both kidneys, causing her "so much pain".

She elaborated, "I'm screaming, and they ordered me an emergency CT at two in the morning.

"Of course, my brain's like, 'Oh, my appendix is bursting,'" she said, trying to describe her agony.

Applegate reportedly started feeling unwell while visiting family in Europe.

Once she landed in Los Angeles, she immediately went to a hospital, saying, "I wanna be admitted."

"I'm staying here because I want answers," she shared. "I want every test that you can possibly think of or ones that you haven't even thought of, and I want them done.

"Because of this kidney infection, I have to have intravenous antibiotics right now. And that's where we're at," the Married... with Children star noted.

Doctors told Applegate that a kidney infection is a type of urinary tract infection and asked about her wiping technique.

She quipped, "Like, what am I, back-wiping? Seriously, I'm 53."

Applegate revealed she was battling multiple sclerosis in 2021.