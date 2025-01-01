Brooke Hogan sparks conspiracy theories around death of father Hulk

Brooke Hogan isn't convinced her father, Hulk Hogan, battled leukemia prior to his death at age 71.

The actor revealed she was "puzzled" by claims the legendary wrestler had blood cancer because she "saw his blood work" every time he had surgery.

Hulk Hogan underwent numerous surgeries, including 10 back operations and replacements of both knees and hips, primarily due to injuries sustained throughout his wrestling career.

"Being through all the surgeries, you have to do a blood panel before any major surgery," she said after making an impromptu call to the Bubba The Love Sponge radio show.

"How did nobody catch a high white blood count? That's what bothers me the most."

Brooke added, "We don't have cancer that runs in our family. It seems weird.

"One doctor, I quote, said, 'His blood is like a 25-year-old,'" the reality star claimed. "I mean, he took the most care of his body. He was going to an anti-aging specialist."

Brooke also shared that she felt it was "weird that no autopsy was performed, because yes, you can have a heart attack; but what was the reason for the heart attack is the question".

She added, "To me, the no autopsy and the leukemia out of nowhere hits me as BS."

Police maintain there's no indication of anything suspicious about the icon's death, TMZ reported.

The cause of death was determined to be acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack.