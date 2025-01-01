Donald Trump blasts Gayle King: 'No talent'

Donald Trump has taken aim at one of the US's most successful news show hosts.

Responding to a New York Post article claiming Gayle King's CBS Mornings faces an uncertain future, the President announced, "Gayle King's career is over."

In a post to Truth Social, he continued, "She should have stayed with her belief in Trump.

"She never had the courage to do so. No talent, no ratings, no strength!"

The tirade comes weeks after CBS announced the cancellation of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

King has been with CBS for more than a decade, after leaving longtime friend Oprah's OWN network.

The President's comments follow a major win for his administration. In late July, Paramount settled a lawsuit with Trump over a claim of deceptive editing he brought following a 60 Minutes interview with his then-political rival Kamala Harris.

In the settlement, the entertainment giant agreed to pay $16 million (£12 million) towards Trump's future presidential library.

While Paramount said the decision to pull the plug on The Late Show was purely financial, some argued it was a sign of political peace-making, as the White House cracks down on dissenting voices.

Now, the President - seemingly heartened by the settlement - is taking aim at King, one of CBS's most storied journalists.