Francis Ford Coppola hospitalised in Rome

Francis Ford Coppola has been hospitalised in Rome, according to local media reports.

The veteran American Italian film-maker behind The Godfather and Apocalypse Now was admitted to Policlinico Tor Vergata public hospital on Tuesday morning for a scheduled operation related to heart issues, Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera reported.

But there, he suffered a mild cardiac arrhythmia before the operation and doctors placed him under observation.

The Oscar-winner is a frequent visitor to Italy, and has reportedly been spending time scouting for locations for a new production due to begin filming in the autumn.

In mid-July, he attended the Magna Graecia film festival in Calabria to present his latest film, Megalopolis.

Speaking to the audience, Coppola said: "Young people say the world is a disaster, but I reply that there is no problem man can't solve."

Megalopolis, his sci-fi epic starring Adam Driver, was largely funded through the sale of his vineyards. Reviews have been mixed, with the Guardian calling it a "bloated, boring and bafflingly shallow film."

Coppola seemingly has no regrets about his passion project.

"There are many people, when they die, they say: 'Oh, I wish I had done this, I wish I had done that'. But when I die, I'm going to say: 'I've got to do this and I've got to see my daughter win an Oscar and I've got to make wine and I've got to make every movie I wanted to make."