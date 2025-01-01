Sharon Horgan reveals age-gap romance

Sharon Horgan has revealed she's dating a co-star nearly a decade her junior.

The Bad Sisters star opened up about her "younger partner" in an interview with Jesse Tyler Ferguson for his Dinner's On Me podcast, confirming rumours she had started dating fellow actor Barry Ward.

"I think initially I was like, 'Oh, that's exotic being 10 years older," Sharon, 55, admitted. "I sort of got off on it, and then I was like, 'Oh, no, that's not good.'"

The pair were first introduced when they co-starred in the 2020 romcom, Dating Amber, with Sharon later casting Barry, 44, in dark comedy Bad Sisters.

"We met years ago doing a film together, and then, you know, became friendly," Sharon said.

Having split from her husband of 14 years, Jeremy Rainbird, in 2019, Sharon insisted she had no romantic motives when she went on to cast Barry as a well-meaning policeman in 2022.

"A good few years later - this wasn't on purpose, by the way - I cast him in Bad Sisters," she said. "Honestly, it wasn't on purpose!"

The BAFTA Award winner went on to speak glowingly about her relationship with Barry.

"It just feels like so much fun just to meet someone who you can have a laugh with and connect with," Sharon gushed. "It's surprising!"