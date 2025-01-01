Prince Harry responds after being cleared of wrongdoing at Sentebale charity

Prince Harry has spoken out after being cleared of bullying and harassment in an investigation into his Sentebale charity.

The Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, who founded the charity in 2006, resigned as patrons in March, and its board of trustees quit, following a dispute with the chair, Dr Sophie Chandauka.

Following an investigation into claims made by Chandauka, The Charity Commission announced on Tuesday that it found no evidence of "widespread or systemic bullying, harassment, misogyny or misogynoir" at Sentebale.

Addressing the findings, Harry's spokesperson said in a statement, "Unsurprisingly, the Commission makes no findings of wrongdoing in relation to Sentebale's Co-Founder and former Patron, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. They also found no evidence of widespread bullying, harassment or misogyny and misogynoir at the charity, as falsely claimed by the current Chair."

However, they also noted, "Despite all that, their report falls troublingly short in many regards, primarily the fact that the consequences of the current Chair's actions will not be borne by her - but by the children who rely on Sentebale's support."

While the 40-year-old was cleared, bosses at the Commission criticised all parties for allowing the dispute "to play out publicly", which "severely impacted" the charity's reputation and "risked undermining public trust in charities more generally".

David Holdsworth, the chief executive of the Charity Commission, said, "Sentebale's problems played out in the public eye, enabling a damaging dispute to harm the charity's reputation, risk(ing) overshadowing its many achievements, and jeopardising the charity's ability to deliver for the very beneficiaries it was created to serve."

The watchdog has issued Sentebale, which supports children and young people in Southern Africa, a Regulatory Action Plan to make improvements and rectify findings of mismanagement.

Harry co-founded the charity in memory of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.