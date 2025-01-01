Francis Ford Coppola offers update after hospitalisation in Italy

Francis Ford Coppola has assured fans he is doing well after being hospitalised in Italy.

The Godfather filmmaker, 86, took to Instagram on Tuesday night to address reports of his hospital stay in Rome and clear up speculation that he was rushed there in an emergency.

He explained that he underwent a scheduled procedure to treat atrial fibrillation (afib), or an irregular and often rapid heart rhythm.

"Da Dada (what my kids call me) is fine," Coppola wrote alongside a photo of him smiling at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. "Taking an opportunity while in Rome to do the update of my 30 year old afib procedure with its inventor, a great Italian doctor - Dr. Andrea Natale!"

The Apocalypse Now director concluded his post by declaring, "I am well!"

In the comments, The Godfather Part III actor Andy Garcia posted four praying hands emojis, and actress Sharon Stone wrote, "We love you honey."

Coppola's representative had already downplayed reports of a medical emergency, telling outlets, "Mr Coppola went in for a scheduled update procedure with acclaimed Dr Andrea Natale, his doctor of over 30 years, and is resting nicely."

Just before his trip to Italy, Coppola had been on a tour across the U.S. with An Evening with Francis Ford Coppola, which featured a screening of his 2024 film Megalopolis and a Q&A. He completed the six-city tour on Friday.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker, who frequently visits Italy, was reportedly in the country to scout locations for his next production.