Meghan, Duchess of Sussex shares glimpse of 'beautiful' birthday celebration

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has shared a photo from her "special" birthday party.

The royal, who turned 44 on Monday, took to Instagram the following day to post a snap showing her blowing out the candles on a cake adorned with yellow flowers.

In the accompanying caption, Meghan credited her husband, Prince Harry, for making the day one to remember.

"Blowing out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends and family for making it so special," she wrote. "To those of you I don't know, but who send love every day - thank you so much. Please know I feel it and appreciate it."

Meghan went on to note that she was treated to a meal at chef Evan Funke's restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

"And just to get a little foodie on you... this dinner last night at @funke_la with the culinary mastery of @evanfunke and his team is in the top five meals of my life. Extraordinary (pasta). Thank you for a standout dining experience," the mother-of-two praised.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Meghan's As Ever lifestyle brand also extended a happy birthday wish to the entrepreneur.

"Celebrating the woman behind it all," they gushed on Instagram. "She pours her heart, vision & magic touch into every detail, and today, we raise a glass to her! Happy birthday to our founder @meghan."